New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,700 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

MAS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,415. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

