New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 3,475 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.61. 14,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

