New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,825 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $73,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.