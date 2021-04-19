New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

CARR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.