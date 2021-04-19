New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. 106,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

