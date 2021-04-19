New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $477,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Motco raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 43,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 454,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

