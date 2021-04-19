New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
NFE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.