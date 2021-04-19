New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NFE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.