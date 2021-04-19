NewMarket (NEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

NewMarket stock opened at $387.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.50. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

