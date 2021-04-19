Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Tops $165.32 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $165.32 million and $12.30 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00275797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00678138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,097.66 or 0.99606312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00869295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,760 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,012 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.