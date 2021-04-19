NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.39

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 93067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

