NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

