NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,215,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,882. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.