NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $2,287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,296.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

