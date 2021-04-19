NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 668,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.93. 124,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

