NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 499 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.10. 120,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,592. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.