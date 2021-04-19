NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 9,312 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.04. 327,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

