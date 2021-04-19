NFTLootBox Tops 24 Hour Volume of $679,177.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $679,177.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.69 or 0.00162549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00267343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,210.34 or 1.04853356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.91 or 0.00908886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00604641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

