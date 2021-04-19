Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.97.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHNKY. Mizuho cut Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

