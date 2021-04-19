Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

