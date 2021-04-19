Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
