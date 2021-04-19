NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. NIX has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $131,131.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,030,073 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

