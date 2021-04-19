NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.58

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 12807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

