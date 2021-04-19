Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$1.25 target price for the company.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$564.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.24. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.89.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

