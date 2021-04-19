Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Intellicheck worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

