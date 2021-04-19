Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in PowerFleet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of PWFL opened at $8.24 on Monday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

