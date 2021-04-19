Northern Trust Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $218.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.