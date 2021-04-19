Northern Trust Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 134,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $18.91 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The company has a market cap of $368.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

