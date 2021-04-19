Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.16 Million in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CVLG opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

