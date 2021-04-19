Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of TimkenSteel worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

