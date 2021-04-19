Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,973 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.