Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

