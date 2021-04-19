Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $17,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

