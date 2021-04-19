nOS (NOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00280620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00698667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,627.43 or 0.99724855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00880539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

