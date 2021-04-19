NuBits Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1,777.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

