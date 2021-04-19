Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

