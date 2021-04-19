Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,154,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $454.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

