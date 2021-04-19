Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Nxt-ID has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

