Obee Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,364.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $37,489.49 and $21,364.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

