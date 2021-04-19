Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 5.4% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.03. 123,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

