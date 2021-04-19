Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.40. Olin posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 426.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,394. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.