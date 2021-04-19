Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

