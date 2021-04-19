ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.89

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

