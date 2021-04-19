One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.54

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $166,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244 in the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

