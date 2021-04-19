Opacity (OPCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.41 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $643,019.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.