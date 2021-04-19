OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $868.92 million, a PE ratio of -135.82 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.