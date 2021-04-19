Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 4,325 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 985.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

