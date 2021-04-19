Optimum Investment Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $287.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average is $277.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.