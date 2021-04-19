Optimum Investment Advisors Has $253,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $376.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.