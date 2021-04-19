Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $228,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

