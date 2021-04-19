Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

