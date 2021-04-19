Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 610 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

